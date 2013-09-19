Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Blepharoplasty?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Role of a Nurse Practitioner?
The prevalence of nurse practitioners is increasing in medicine, with more and more joining primary care practices. But what exactly does a nurse practitioner do?Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How Does C-View™ Software Help in 3D Mammograms?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is now able to provide reduced amounts of radiation to any woman who comes in for a tomosynthesis, or 3-D mammogram.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is it Important to use Sunscreen?
As we head into summer and the outside activities begin, it becomes increasingly important to pay attention to sunscreen. SPF 30 and above is recommended, and doctors say you also need to make sure you put on enough.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Unwanted Medication Drop Off Day – April 29
On April 29, Sentara Martha Jefferson is holding its annual Unwanted Medication Drop Off day. Working in collaboration with the Albemarle County Police Department, the goal is to allow the community to safely dispose of medications they no longer need.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are Advance Directives and Why Are They Important?
Our focus this week is on advance care planning and the importance of making your wishes known to your loved ones in there ever came a time where you couldn't make healthcare decisions for yourself.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Hepatitis C?
Hepatitis C is a virus that can cause an infection that affects the liver. It isn’t a virus that is commonly talked about, however, it can be dangerous.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Role of a Cancer Center Social Worker?
Every patient facing a cancer diagnosis at Sentara Martha Jefferson is offered the chance to meet with a social worker to talk about any distress they may be feeling. Social workers listen and assess the situation, then develop a plan of care the patient is comfortable with.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is Diabetes Education Important?
Our focus this week is on diabetes education and why knowledge is so important if you're diagnosed with the disease.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is it Important to Limit Soda Intake?
Limiting the amount of soda you drink may not seem like a huge deal. However, it can have a great impact on your overall health.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Palliative Care?
Palliative care is a specific specialty in the healthcare field that helps provide added support to patients facing serious illnesses.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.
Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.
To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.