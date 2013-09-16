State Files Response to Huguely Appeal

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

The state says the conviction of a former University of Virginia lacrosse player in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend should stand. The state has filed its response to George Huguely’s appeal for a new trial. Huguely wants to reverse his second-degree murder conviction in the death of Yeardley Love in May of 2010.

In a 47 page filing with the Virginia Court of Appeals, the state lays out its reasons why prosecutors believe George Huguely received a fair trial, despite Huguely’s defense team's claims to the contrary.

For the impartial jury argument, the state lays out in detail how the court considered the entire jury selection process in its decisions and there was no reason to strike six jurors. On the issue of Rhonda Quagliana's sickness during the trial, the state says co-counsel Fran Lawrence said he could continue with five other witnesses, showing the defense's claim lacks merit. Finally, the state says the jury was given an adequate meaning of the word malice.

On the final page of the response, the commonwealth says it "desires to present oral arguments in this case." But we'll have to wait and see what the next step will be by the court of appeals.

Huguely is currently serving 23 years behind bars for Yeardley Love's death.