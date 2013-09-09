Reuben Error Test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Federal regulators have completed fieldwork at a contaminated former manufacturing site near the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman Donna Heron tells The Daily Progress that the agency is expected to release a report in the fall. Toxic chemical solvents have been found in soil and groundwater at the Avionics Specialties Inc. site and in the Walnut Hills subdivision.

The company discovered the contamination in 2008 as it was preparing to close the plant and sell it. Ten homes in the subdivision were outfitted with carbon filters as a precaution.

Charlottesville-Albemarle Joint Airport Commission Rit Venerus is a homeowner in the subdivision. He says the contamination hasn't affected the neighborhood's water supply.

Airport director Melinda Crawford says ongoing tests at the airport have been negative.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

