Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Weight Loss Goals for the New Year

It’s a new year, and a great time to focus on getting healthy.

“One big problem in our society is obesity, and focusing on a healthy weight this year can be a great, great opportunity for some new health benefits,” noted Dr. Rachel Mehaffey with Sentara Martha Jefferson Internal Medicine.

Dr. Mehaffey says that from her point of view as an internal medicine practitioner, the fresh start of a new year is also a great time to jump start weight loss goals. Up first, having realistic and attainable expectations for yourself.

“We like to focus on losing anywhere from five to 10 percent of your current weight. So for someone that’s a 200 pound person, we can focus on 10 to 20 pounds,” noted Mehaffey.

Additionally, working in 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week is key to success.

"I think the most important thing is to find something that you enjoy, because if you don’t enjoy it, you're not going to keep it up in the long run,” commented Dr. Mehaffey.

In addition to watching what you eat and getting exercise, Dr. Mehaffey says if you are overweight, it’s also important to be screened for diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Both of the diseases can be asymptomatic in the beginning, but they can cause a lot of damage to your body down the line,” said Dr. Mehaffey.

A diabetes screening involves a simple blood draw, and checking for high blood pressure just involves a normal blood pressure check. While they are simple tests, they can make a big difference when it comes to helping you meet your weight loss and overall health goals.

"Talking with your doctor and making these healthy lifestyle decisions, we work as a team. We want to help people reach their goals," Dr. Mehaffey stated.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.