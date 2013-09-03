Alexis Murphy's Cellphone Found

Tuesday there was a big break in the search for Alexis Murphy. The 17-year-old disappeared exactly one month ago, and on Tuesday the FBI said one of the cellphones recovered during the investigation is hers.

Alexis left her home in Shipman Saturday, August 3 - reportedly heading toward Lynchburg. Surveillance video shows her at the Liberty gas station in Lovingston around 7:15 that night. That was the last time she was seen. Authorities arrested Randy Allen Taylor, 48, on Sunday, August 11, and charged him with felony abduction in relation to the case. For more, click here.

In the past month, investigators have collected several cellphones. They were all sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico for analysis. The FBI won't say where exactly Alexis' phone was recovered and a spokesperson would not go into detail about how the FBI laboratory determined the phone belonged to Alexis. The FBI did confirm that they are no longer looking for any cellphones.

The FBI says they have received several hundred tips at this point in the investigation. Some of them are from out-of-state and are being prioritized.

Alexis' family says any news is welcomed news.

"Hopefully it just brings us one step to bringing her home. But as far as any other information, they haven't told us much," said Angela Taylor, Alexis' aunt.

A Nelson County investigator also confirmed Tuesday the red sweater pulled from the Rockfish River during a search on Saturday, August 31 does not belong to Alexis.

Taylor's case will go before a grand jury on September 24.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Press Release