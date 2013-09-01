Quantcast

Investigators Find Red Sweater During Search for Alexis Murphy

This was the last outfit Alexis Murphy was seen wearing. This was the last outfit Alexis Murphy was seen wearing.
Photo Courtesy of The News & Advance: A member of the Lake Monticello Water Rescue Team holds holds up a red sweater after finding it minutes earlier in the Rockfish River on Saturday, Aug. 31. Photo Courtesy of The News & Advance: A member of the Lake Monticello Water Rescue Team holds holds up a red sweater after finding it minutes earlier in the Rockfish River on Saturday, Aug. 31.

UPDATE 09/03/2013: Nelson County investigator Billy Mays says the red sweater found in Rockfish River over the weekend does not belong to Alexis Murphy.

Nelson County sheriff's investigators say they cannot confirm any items found during Saturday's searches for Alexis Murphy, despite news reports that a sweater was pulled from a river.

A reporter from Lynchburg's News and Advance witnessed dive teams collect a red sweater during a search of the Rockfish River late Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance photos from the Liberty gas station in Lovingston show the 17-year-old wearing a red top the night she disappeared.

Lead investigator Billy Mays says he can't confirm anything recovered at this time. The FBI also says there are no updates.

Alexis' family say they have been asked not to comment on the sweater discovery.

