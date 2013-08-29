Alexis Murphy's Teammates Remember her with Ribbons

A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) - Mindful of their missing teammate, members of the Nelson County volleyball team are wearing pink ribbons in their hair.

Alexis Murphy has been missing since Aug. 3 when she told her family in Shipman she was headed to Lynchburg. Instead, her car was found in Charlottesville, with no sign of the 17-year-old.

Police have charged a 48-year-old suspect with her abduction while the search continues for Murphy.

Her Nelson County teammates began their volleyball season this week with the ribbons in their ponytails. Each ribbon was emblazoned with Murphy's name and her number "9."

1 of the players, Brianna Clarkson, told the News & Advance the team was playing for Murphy.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/