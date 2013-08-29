Randy Taylor in Court, Trial Date Set for Probation Violation

A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

The prime suspect in the disappearance of a Nelson County teenager emerged from jail Thursday morning. Randy Allen Taylor, 48, made a brief appearance in Albemarle Circuit Court – for another case.

Taylor is charged with abducting Alexis Murphy but he appeared in court Thursday on a separate matter without his attorney, Mike Hallahan.

Taylor now faces allegations of probation violation on a 2005 arson conviction. Court records reveal this is the second charge of probation violation on the same conviction - he pleaded guilty to setting a car on fire almost eight years ago.

Part of his sentence required him to pay back more than $6,000 to replace money Taylor collected from an insurance company. In June 2011, he appeared in court on the first probation violation for not paying that money. He was put on a monthly payment plan but hasn't paid since last January.

The new probation violation came up during last week's bond hearing in the Alexis Murphy case as a reason for the court to keep Taylor in jail.

Thursday, the court ruled Taylor will be tried on the probation violation December 2.