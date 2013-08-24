Car Show Benefits Family of Alexis Murphy

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Auto clubs from across central Virginia cruised into Nelson County Saturday to raise money for the family of missing 17-year-old Alexis Murphy.

The Street Elements Auto Club hosted a benefit cruise in at the Ebony and Ivory Field in Roseland to help Murphy's family. Cars and bikes of all kinds sported pink ribbons as a sign of support. Alexis' relatives say car shows have always been one of the family's hobbies.

"I think it's just a nice way for all of us to get together, spend a beautiful Saturday - Alexis is never far from my thoughts. This is a nice way for us to kind of relax. This is something that we enjoy doing on a regular weekend," Alexis' great-aunt Trina Murphy said.

The event also featured food for donations, a bake sale and music. Supporters sold Alexis Murphy t-shirts.

All proceeds benefit Murphy's immediate family. The event raised more than $2,500. A surprise auction brought in an additional $2,000.