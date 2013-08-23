Benefit Cruise-In to Help Alexis Murphy’s Family

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

A central Virginia auto club is raising money to benefit the family of a missing Nelson County teen. Organizers say it is a way to show their support as the search for Alexis Murphy continues.

Alexis, 17, was last seen on August 3 at the Liberty gas station in Lovingston. Now community members from across central Virginia are stepping up to help a family in need.

The Street Elements Auto Club is hosting a benefit cruise-in at the Ebony and Ivory Field in Roseland Saturday. Organizers say the event will be like a car show but without trophies, and are encouraging people to bring their cars and bikes out to the lot.

Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will benefit Alexis' immediate family.

"We're a close-knit community and just knowing them for all of my life, it felt like the right thing to do," said Brian Coffey, vice president of Street Elements Auto Club.

The cruise-in will also feature vendors selling food and drinks and Alexis Murphy T-shirts and special stickers will be available for purchase. A Charlottesville rapper who wrote a song to help in the search for Alexis will also be performing.

The cruise-in will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.