Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Sentara Starr Hill Health Center Wellness Programs

A nurse practitioner at the Sentara Starr Hill Health Center is making a big difference when it comes to creating healthy lifestyles for some in our community. Miranda Trent works with people to share a program that helps to change lifestyle habits and create a healthy lifestyle.

“I always ask them 'how committed are you to making a change?'” noted Trent.

She says being committed is key to success. Ruth Henderson is one patient who came to work with Miranda after deciding she was ready for a change. She said she knew going into it that she was going to have to adjust her habits.

“We had to get rid of all the white rice, the white flour, different foods we shouldn't be eating, snacks,” said Henderson. “That helped us though to get on the right track.”

The program involves eating a balanced diet, exercising, and getting enough sleep. It’s open to anyone who is interested.

"I have children in my program, I think my youngest one now is 10 and my oldest one is 84,” noted Trent.

Henderson says her diabetes and cholesterol are both under control thanks to working with Miranda. She also does chair exercises with Inspire Fitness four days a week.

“It has helped me tone up quite a bit,” noted Henderson. Most importantly, Henderson says the encouragement she receives makes it all worth it.

“That motivation speech that she gives you when you come, it’s so beneficial to you and helps you to realize how important this program is.”

