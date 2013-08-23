Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Aromatherapy for Cancer Patients

Aromatherapy treatment is now available to cancer patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital thanks to generous community donors.

A grant was recently awarded to the Cancer Center to provide aromatherapy to patients undergoing chemotherapy. It’s used in conjunction with take-home anti-nausea medication that typically takes longer to kick in.

“It has lavender and ginger in it, which are known to help minimize nausea for patients,” said Danielle Schrader, BSN, RN, Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Oncology and Infusion Center.

Two options are offered at the center, depending on the needs of the patient.

“There is a small packet that you just open, it's a one-time use,” said Schrader. “We utilize those here with patients who are actually in the chair receiving treatment. But there is also a six-month supply, it's in a little bottle that we open up and they can use that anytime."

Many patients undergoing chemotherapy worry about the nausea they may experience. Because of this, caregivers say having access to the aromatherapy provides them with one more option to help make the experience for their patients as pleasant as possible.

“It’s about the Sentara Martha Jefferson caring tradition," says Schrader. "It’s about taking care of our patients and trying to minimize their anxiety."

The grants were awarded by the Patient and Family Advisory Committee of the hospital.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.