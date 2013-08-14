Randy Taylor’s Attorney Discusses Client's Legal Process

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Randy Taylor, charged with abduction in connection to the disappearance of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy, has a new court-appointed attorney to represent him. Charlottesville-based Michael Hallahan spoke to NBC29 Wednesday before meeting his client for the first time.

Alexis has been missing since she left her home in Shipman Saturday, August 3. Randy Taylor was arrested Sunday, August 11, in relation to the case.

Hallahan says most defendants are held in jail for only one month, but Taylor isn't scheduled to be back in court for nearly five months. He believes the prosecution hopes to use the time to gather evidence it doesn't have.

"I think their case may be weak to have a court date to be requested to be set that far out," Hallahan said.

Hallahan used to be a police officer in Albemarle and Greene counties so he knows firsthand about law enforcement investigations. Now Hallahan is the court-appointed attorney for Taylor, who is charged with abduction related to Alexis Murphy's disappearance.

"This is a class 5 felony, carries anything for punishment up to 10 years. There's another type of abduction with the intent to defile. That is a much more serious charge that carries up to life in prison. But they don't have him charged with that they have him charged with simple abduction," Hallahan said.

Not only does the charge suggest to Hallahan that law enforcement doesn't have a lot of evidence, but he also points out that most defendants see the court in 30 days, but Taylor will sit in jail until January - nearly five months that will allow the prosecution to prepare its case.

Hallahan believes that, if left to their own devices, law enforcement and the commonwealth won't give him what evidence they do have until next spring, but he intends to get more information sooner than that.

"The best way to get information is to schedule a bond hearing because the commonwealth is required to tell why they need to be held in jail why they're a danger," Hallahan said.

He asks the public not to rush to judgment on Taylor.

