Former Employer of Randy Taylor ‘Never Suspected Anything’

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

One of Randy Taylor's former employers in Greene County says she cannot imagine him abducting anyone. Taylor was arrested on Sunday, August 11, on a felony abduction charge in connection to the missing Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy. Murphy has been missing since Saturday, August 3. Click here for our coverage of the search for Alexis Murphy.

Theresa Phillips of Drive Away Motors says she knew Taylor for five years and never noticed anything suspicious. He washed cars on the lot and also worked as her personal assistant.

"He was a nice guy. We never suspected anything, we didn't know anything. We never had any reason. He was around my kids on a regular basis," Phillips said.

According to Phillips, Taylor was also up-front about his criminal past. She says she knew about his arson charge and wanted to give him a second chance.