A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Abduction suspect in the Alexis Murphy case out of Nelson County, Randy Taylor, does not appear to be connected to a well-known murder case from the area.

Alexis Murphy has been missing since August 3. She was last seen at the Liberty gas station in Lovingston that same day around 7:15 p.m., according to surveillance video.

The "Route 29 stalker" is believed to have been behind the disappearance of Alicia Showalter Reynolds in March of 1996. Two months after she vanished, her body was found in a wooded area in Culpeper.

Taylor was in prison at the time. He was serving a five-year sentence on a burglary charge.