Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Best Way to Pack a Healthy School Lunch?
Sentara Martha Jefferson MondayMore>>
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Best Way to Pack a Healthy School Lunch?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Best Way to Pack a Healthy School Lunch?
With school starting back, it’s important to pack healthy lunches for your kids. Registered dietitian Rita Smith with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital says, if you have a plan, it’s not difficult.Full Story
With school starting back, it’s important to pack healthy lunches for your kids. Registered dietitian Rita Smith with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital says, if you have a plan, it’s not difficult.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Embryo Freezing?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Embryo Freezing?
In this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment we focus on embryo freezing and how doctors are now using it as a technique to increase the chance of pregnancy for people going through in vitro fertilization.Full Story
In this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment we focus on embryo freezing and how doctors are now using it as a technique to increase the chance of pregnancy for people going through in vitro fertilization.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Fatty Liver Disease?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Fatty Liver Disease?
Our focus this week is on fatty liver disease - what it is and how it can be treated. We spoke with Dr. Arun Mannem with Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates to find out more.Full Story
Our focus this week is on fatty liver disease - what it is and how it can be treated. We spoke with Dr. Arun Mannem with Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates to find out more.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What You Should Know About Your Heart Rate
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What You Should Know About Your Heart Rate
While we all know our heart is constantly beating, there are a few things we should know about how quickly or slowly it’s working in order to stay as healthy as possible.Full Story
While we all know our heart is constantly beating, there are a few things we should know about how quickly or slowly it’s working in order to stay as healthy as possible.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Peripheral Arterial Disease
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Peripheral Arterial Disease
Peripheral arterial disease occurs when there is a thickening and hardening of the arterial vessels.Full Story
Peripheral arterial disease occurs when there is a thickening and hardening of the arterial vessels.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Something Special Shop
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Something Special Shop
The Something Special Shop is a post-mastectomy shop at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. For added convenience for patients, the shop is located inside the cancer center at the hospital but it’s open to anyone.Full Story
The Something Special Shop is a post-mastectomy shop at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. For added convenience for patients, the shop is located inside the cancer center at the hospital but it’s open to anyone.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Angina?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Angina?
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment is on angina - what it is, how it presents itself, and how it can be treated.Full Story
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment is on angina - what it is, how it presents itself, and how it can be treated.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Diabetes Support Group
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Diabetes Support Group
If you are diagnosed with diabetes, having the support of others is an important piece of successfully managing the disease.Full Story
If you are diagnosed with diabetes, having the support of others is an important piece of successfully managing the disease.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Body Contouring?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Body Contouring?
Liposuction, tummy tucks and breast augmentation are all forms of body contouring. No matter what you might be looking for though, there are certain criteria that make a patient a good fit for body contouring.Full Story
Liposuction, tummy tucks and breast augmentation are all forms of body contouring. No matter what you might be looking for though, there are certain criteria that make a patient a good fit for body contouring.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Proper Way to Handle Picnic Food?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Proper Way to Handle Picnic Food?
It’s the time of year for picnics and cookouts, but it’s important to keep safety in mind too when heading outdoors to eat.Full Story
It’s the time of year for picnics and cookouts, but it’s important to keep safety in mind too when heading outdoors to eat.Full Story
|
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.
Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.
To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.