Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: New Colonoscopy Screening Recommendations
Recently, the American Cancer Society changed their guidelines and is now recommending both men and women start having colonoscopies at age 45. Previously, the beginning age recommendation was 50.
“They actually found that the incidence of colorectal cancer was increasing from the ages of 20-54 with the biggest increase in the rate from ages from 20-34,” said Dr. Arun Mannem, a physician with Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates.
Although the rate of colon cancer in younger populations is rising, there’s not firm evidence as to why.
“Unfortunately we don’t know,” said Dr. Mannem. “There are a lot of theories out there about what it might be, whether it be environmental, obesity, lifestyle, etc. At this time we just don’t know.”
Doctors at Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates stress that the guidelines for screenings are for people who aren’t experiencing any symptoms. If you are younger than 45 and are having problems, always talk with your doctor.
Currently, the American Cancer Society is the only organization to make the recommendation. While doctors wait for other experts to weigh in, they do feel it’s exciting to be able to screen people earlier and hopefully catch cancers before they become a problem.
“The new data and the new recommendations are shedding a light on a problem we’re seeing.
We’re seeing a younger patient population be diagnosed with possibly a deadly disease, so therefore it’s exciting they are bringing light to it,” said Dr. Mannem.
If you are 45 or older and are considering a colonoscopy it’s always best to talk with your doctors about what is right for you. You also need to speak with your insurance about your coverage options.
For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have questions about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.
Sentara Martha Jefferson MondayMore>>
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: New Colonoscopy Screening Recommendations
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: New Colonoscopy Screening Recommendations
Recently, the American Cancer Society changed their guidelines and is now recommending both men and women start having colonoscopies at age 45. Previously, the beginning age recommendation was 50.Full Story
Recently, the American Cancer Society changed their guidelines and is now recommending both men and women start having colonoscopies at age 45. Previously, the beginning age recommendation was 50.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are Varicose Veins?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are Varicose Veins?
Varicose veins are often described as the lumpy, bumpy veins you may see on your inner thigh or calf.Full Story
Varicose veins are often described as the lumpy, bumpy veins you may see on your inner thigh or calf.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Improving Care for Stroke Patients
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Improving Care for Stroke Patients
May is Stroke Awareness Month, and now, thanks to new research, better treatment options can be provided to patients suffering from a stroke.Full Story
May is Stroke Awareness Month, and now, thanks to new research, better treatment options can be provided to patients suffering from a stroke.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Proper Way to Handle Picnic Food?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Proper Way to Handle Picnic Food?
It’s the time of year for picnics and cookouts, but it’s important to keep safety in mind too when heading outdoors to eat.Full Story
It’s the time of year for picnics and cookouts, but it’s important to keep safety in mind too when heading outdoors to eat.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Our focus this week is on a new treatment option for people suffering from certain types of wounds. It's called hyperbaric oxygen therapy and we spoke with Dr. John Ligush at Sentara Martha Jefferson Vascular and Vein Center to learn more.Full Story
Our focus this week is on a new treatment option for people suffering from certain types of wounds. It's called hyperbaric oxygen therapy and we spoke with Dr. John Ligush at Sentara Martha Jefferson Vascular and Vein Center to learn more.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Embryo Freezing?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Embryo Freezing?
In this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment we focus on embryo freezing and how doctors are now using it as a technique to increase the chance of pregnancy for people going through in vitro fertilization.Full Story
In this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment we focus on embryo freezing and how doctors are now using it as a technique to increase the chance of pregnancy for people going through in vitro fertilization.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How does the Common Cold Spread?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How does the Common Cold Spread?
It’s something we’ve all experienced…the dreaded common cold. It’s enough to make you feel bad, but not always something that holds us back from activities. But, you need to be careful, as colds can still be spread easily from person to person.Full Story
It’s something we’ve all experienced…the dreaded common cold. It’s enough to make you feel bad, but not always something that holds us back from activities. But, you need to be careful, as colds can still be spread easily from person to person.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is Colon Cancer Screening Important?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is Colon Cancer Screening Important?
Our focus this week is on colon cancer; specifically, prevention, detection, and treatment options that are important for patients to be aware of.Full Story
Our focus this week is on colon cancer; specifically, prevention, detection, and treatment options that are important for patients to be aware of.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: National Healthcare Decisions Day
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: National Healthcare Decisions Day
National Healthcare Decisions Day is a time to reflect on the type of care you might like if you became unable to make healthcare decisions for yourself. It’s a day that serves to remind us of the importance of talking with family and close friends about our wishes.Full Story
National Healthcare Decisions Day is a time to reflect on the type of care you might like if you became unable to make healthcare decisions for yourself. It’s a day that serves to remind us of the importance of talking with family and close friends about our wishes.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Difference between a Pacemaker and Defibrillator?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Difference between a Pacemaker and Defibrillator?
Pacemakers and defibrillators are two types of devices that are used to control the rate at which a heart beats. A pacemaker is a device that helps to speed up slow heart rates, and a defibrillator works to slow down hearts that beat too fast.Full Story
Pacemakers and defibrillators are two types of devices that are used to control the rate at which a heart beats. A pacemaker is a device that helps to speed up slow heart rates, and a defibrillator works to slow down hearts that beat too fast.Full Story
|
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.
Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.
To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.