Beer Makers Prepare for 2nd Annual VA Craft Brewers Festival

Beer makers are getting together to share their craft in central Virginia for the second annual Virginia Craft Brewers Festival.

The event takes place at Devils Backbone Brewing Company in Nelson County. It's sponsored by the official Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. The festival will feature samples from more than 40 Virginia craft brewers, a craft beer cup competition, live music, food and overnight camping.

Even within the past year, the amount of craft breweries in central Virginia has grown. Steven Crandall, the CEO of Devils Backbone said that there are now around 50 breweries in the state, and more than 50 in development.

Crandall said that Senate Bill 604, which passed last year in the state legislature, allowing breweries to sell beer without having a full service restaurant, has helped with the growth. He also said this festival is a chance to celebrate the different flavors this region has to offer.

"What's amazing about craft breweries is they're local, and they employ a lot of people and they pay local taxes. So it's a great benefit to the community," he said.

Last year there were 1,400 people at the festival, and organizers expect an even bigger turnout this year.

Virginia Craft Brewers Festival takes place Saturday, August 24, at Devils Backbone from 2 to 10 p.m.