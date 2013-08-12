Tracking Down Abduction Suspect Randy Taylor

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

How did investigators track down the man they say abducted Alexis Murphy?

On Saturday we learned the FBI went around to businesses along Route 29 asking for surveillance footage, showing employees a picture of a man who may have last been seen with Alexis. Now those businesses confirm that man was Randy Allen Taylor.

One of those businesses is Ultimate Bliss, an adult store right off Route 29 south. An employee who did not want to go on camera says surveillance cameras show Taylor in the store the day Alexis disappeared on August 3. That employee says the footage shows Taylor inside for about 15 minutes before making a purchase.

Although the employee was not in the store that day he says he recognized Taylor on the video right away because of the large tattoo on his neck. He says that was not Taylor's first time in the store.

That surveillance footage was turned over to the FBI on Saturday.

The employee says Alexis was not with Taylor on those surveillance tapes. He also says the cameras are only inside the store so it is unclear whether or not he was driving his camo-wrapped Suburban at that time.