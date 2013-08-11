Arrest Made in Alexis Murphy Case

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

FBI Press Release

Commonwealth Attorney of Nelson County, Anthony Martin; Sheriff David Brooks, Nelson County, Virginia Sheriff's Office; Colonel Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police; and Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Jeffrey Mazanec, Federal Bureau of Investigation announce an arrest in the Alexis Murphy investigation.

This evening, an individual was taken into custody and charged with Abduction in the disappearance of Alexis Tiara Murphy. This remains an on-going investigation and law enforcement continues to request the public's assistance as they show pictures and conduct interviews and searches.

For the continuing advancement of this sensitive investigation, the suspect's name is not being released at this time. Additional information will be released at the appropriate time.