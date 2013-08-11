Arrest Made in Alexis Murphy Case

Friday, July 25 2014 10:37 AM EDT2014-07-25 14:37:34 GMT
Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday.
A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.
FBI Press Release
Commonwealth
Attorney of Nelson County, Anthony Martin; Sheriff David Brooks, Nelson County,
Virginia Sheriff's Office; Colonel Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police; and
Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Jeffrey Mazanec, Federal Bureau of Investigation announce
an arrest in the Alexis Murphy investigation.
This
evening, an individual was taken into custody and charged with Abduction in the
disappearance of Alexis Tiara Murphy. This remains an on-going investigation and law enforcement continues to
request the public's assistance as they show pictures and conduct interviews
and searches.
For the
continuing advancement of this sensitive investigation, the suspect's name is
not being released at this time. Additional
information will be released at the appropriate time.