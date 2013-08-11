Alexis Murphy on Minds of Nelson County Church Congregations

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

The Alexis Murphy case was a common theme for sermons at churches across Nelson County Sunday.

Many members of the congregation at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church are close to the Murphy family. The ministers are encouraging parishioners to continue praying for Alexis' safe return. They emphasize it's important for the community to come together and stay as positive as possible.

"What we're telling each other that when we can't trace God's hands, we try to trust his heart knowing that he'll never put more on us than we can bear and that he does have a plan and so whatever he's doing, we're just encouraging each other to stick together and just come together as a community to support the family," Herbert Woodson, associate minister at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, said.

The ministers also say they believe the search efforts by law enforcement are an encouraging sign that Alexis isn't being forgotten.