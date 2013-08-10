FBI Showing Businesses Photo of Man Possibly Tied to Murphy Case

A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Ultimate Bliss was one of the businesses FBI agents visited.

The FBI is saying it will not release photos of people caught on surveillance video close to Alexis Murphy on the day of her disappearance. The FBI says it's trying to identify and question people who may have seen the 17-year-old before she vanished last Saturday night.

A spokesperson says agents are not targeting specific businesses.

If you know anything that can help investigators, you're urged to call 434-263-7050.

FBI agents are showing pictures of a man to business owners in Charlottesville as part of the Alexis Murphy case.

Federal agents descended on the Ultimate Bliss adult shop and Quick Pik convenience store on Angus Road Saturday afternoon. Employees at both locations said agents showed them photographs of a man and questioned them about Murphy. Both say they did not see the 17-year-old.

Ultimate Bliss turned over surveillance video to investigators.

The FBI has confirmed agents are showing photos of people seen in close proximity to Murphy on other surveillance cameras and attempting to identify those people.