A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Police Explain Why No Amber Alert will be Issued in Murphy Search

Virginia State Police say no Amber Alert will be issued in the search for Alexis Murphy. Murphy was last seen on Saturday at a Liberty gas station in Lovingston.

She left her home in Shipman on Saturday – reportedly headed to Lynchburg. Her car was found on Tuesday in Albemarle County at the Carmike 6 movie theaters.

A police spokesperson says that since Murphy's car was located in Albemarle, the case no longer fits the criteria for an Amber Alert.

According to Virginia Amber Alert's official website, activation of the Virginia Amber Alert plan requires five elements to be fulfilled:

1) The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger or is currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age, and the law enforcement agency believes the child has been abducted (unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child's parent or legal guardian).

2) The law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

3) A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

4) Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, suspect, and/or the suspect's vehicle.

5) The Child must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing person files as soon as practical.

If all of the criteria is not met, the Amber Alert plan won't be activated.

