Thursday Developments in Search for Alexis Murphy

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

The search for a missing Nelson County teenager stretches into day five Thursday.

Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, reportedly headed for Lynchburg, Saturday. She was last seen at a Liberty gas station in Lovingston around 7:15 p.m. the same day. The FBI released two surveillance photos in a press release on Thursday of Alexis at the gas station in Lovingston. The pictures show her walking in and leaving with something in her hand.

A K-9 unit also returned Thursday afternoon to Arden Place, the apartment complex investigators' hounds led them to Tuesday night after finding the car Alexis was driving the night she was last seen - a white Nissan Maxima in the parking lot of Carmike 6 in Albemarle County. Investigators say they were returning for a routine check.

Investigators also searched the property of a house on Cannery Loop in Nelson County for Alexis' phone, but nothing turned up. The FBI confirmed Thursday that her phone is not active.

We also learned Thursday that search warrants in this case have been filed in Nelson County Circuit Court, but all of that information is under a court seal.

The FBI is involved - we're told - because of family connections. Investigators haven't said if they saw anything on surveillance cameras in the parking lot where her car was found. They confirmed Thursday that are still under assumption that she is still in Virginia.

If you have information for police, call 434-263-7050.