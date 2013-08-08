Vigil for Alexis Murphy Held at Nelson County High School

A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Hundreds of people braved a steady rain to show support for Alexis Murphy.

A candlelight vigil for the missing 17-year-old from Nelson was held at Nelson County High School Thursday night. Prayers and songs filled the air at the football field.

Alexis' aunt spoke for the family, thanking everyone for their concern, and Alexis' mother, Laura Ann Murphy, broke her silence with a passionate plea.

"If you got her just let her go," she said.

Alexis left their house in Shipman Saturday night and hasn't been seen since. Murphy believes someone has her daughter and won't let her go.

"It's hard. It's hard to sleep, it's hard to eat, it's just hard," Murphy said.

The family says faith and community are what they're relying on during this difficult time; it gives them strength and helps them to stay positive. Organizers of the vigil also say it's important for the community to come together as one.

"I just think the family needed encouragement to know that we're here for them," said vigil organizer Robin Packard.

Alexis' family attended the event. Churches from around the area donated candles for the vigil.

Alexis' parents have two other children and say they have to remain strong for their sakes.