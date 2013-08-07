Search Continues for Missing Nelson Teen

A timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.

The search for a missing Nelson County teenager is shifting from her hometown to Albemarle County.

Investigators are at the Carmike 6 theater in Albemarle County Wednesday, after a tip led them to the abandoned car of Alexis Murphy, who has been missing since Saturday.



The 17-year-old left her home in Shipman Saturday night. According to Nelson County Sheriff David Brooks, surveillance video shows Murphy at the Liberty gas station in Lovingston Saturday. That's the last time she was seen.

Now investigators are looking for clues that may lead them to her safe return. A tip led police and FBI to the Carmike 6 parking lot in Albemarle County Tuesday night, where they found Murphy's abandoned Nissan Maxima.

After FBI agents went door to door through Albemarle Square Shopping Center Wednesday, investigators are scanning through hours of surveillance video from businesses in the area. ACAC gym has several cameras pointed at the parking lot just down the hill from Carmike 6.

Tuesday night a police K-9 traced a scent from the vehicle to Arden Place Apartments in Charlottesville.

Randy Walls, who lives next door, says he saw Murphy's car parked at the movie theater on Monday around 10 a.m., while taking a walk.

"It marked me as strange because normally there's not a lot of cars, you know, it's not the norm - not normal," Walls said.

The sheriff says the focus of the investigation Wednesday shifts from a ground search in Nelson to gathering information and video in Albemarle.

Murphy works at Kid to Kid consignment shop in Charlottesville. A manager there says she is an "awesome" employee.

Murphy was last seen wearing leopard print capri pants and a burgundy long-sleeve T-shirt. She was reportedly headed to Lynchburg.

With no major developments since the car was found, the focus has turned to the public. Sheriff Brooks says his office and the FBI have received several tips in Murphy's disappearance. If you have any information, authorities are asking you to call 434-263-7050.