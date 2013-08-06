Missing Nelson County Teen's Car Found

Missing Nelson County Teen's Car FoundPosted: Updated: Aug 6, 2013 11:46 PM
Missing Nelson County Teen's Car FoundMore>>
Timeline: The Search for Alexis Murphy
Timeline: The Search for Alexis MurphySaturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According toFull StoryA timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.Full Story
Woman Dies in Albemarle County Shooting, Fiancee Charged
The estranged fiancée of an Albemarle County woman is now being charged with murder.Full Story
VSP Says Driver in Augusta County Crashes Car, Shoots Self
At approximately 11 p.m., Sunday, Virginia State Police was called to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 1200 block of Roman Road in Augusta County.Full Story
Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting
A judge is denying bond for Cardian Eubanks, the Charlottesville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Albemarle County. Eubanks is accused of murdering his estranged fiancée.Full Story
Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School
A weekend-long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the commonwealth to battle blazes back home.Full Story
3 Shenandoah Valley Men Facing Additional Drug-Related Charges
Three men from the Augusta County-area are facing additional charges after an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.Full Story
Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug and Gun Violations
On the morning of March 19th, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Street in the City of Waynesboro.Full Story
Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public
Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
On Monday, at approximately 4:45 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at Route 652 and Route 614, in Louisa County.Full Story
Charlottesville Business Owner Expresses Concerns Over Construction Site
A business owner on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is frustrated by a construction zone blocking the sidewalk and part of the street in front of her shop.Full Story
City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future
The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop a small area plan for Fifeville.Full Story
