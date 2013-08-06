Missing Nelson County Teen's Car Found

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Police have located a missing Nelson County teen's car. Alexis Murphy's 2003 white Nissan Maxima was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Carmike 6 movie theater in northern Albemarle County.



Nelson County Sheriff David Brooks confirms the car was found in a parking lot at the theater. The car is being taken in to be processed for evidence.

One man who lives in the Rio Hill apartment complex reported he remembers seeing the car in the theater parking lot as early as 10 a.m. Monday.

There is still no word on where Murphy is.

Brooks says K-9 units collected a scent from the car that took them to Arden Place, but that they're still looking at the whole picture and not just focusing on that apartment complex.

Murphy, 17, left her home in Shipman Saturday night. Brooks says the Nelson County Sheriff's Office has surveillance video of Murphy from the Liberty gas station in Lovingston. It's the last time she was seen.

Investigators have expanded the search radius around Lovingston by 30 miles. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Virginia State Police are all involved in the case. They're looking for more surveillance video. The sheriff says they're focusing on the Route 29 area with around 50 people on the ground and a chopper in the air.

Murphy's aunt, Angela Taylor, says the family is excited that the car was found. Taylor last spoke with Murphy the day she disappeared.

"When I talked to her she was like, yeah yeah, just her typical self and then Sunday morning you get this phone call and your heart just instantly stops," Taylor said.

Since then, the community has been gathering at Murphy's Shipman home, showing support for the family. The small community is in shock something like this could happen in their tight-knit town.

"A small town and you just don't think somebody would go missing. It touches everyone that's got kids and it touches people to feel for her parents and her family," said Ella Wiggins, who lives in Nelson.

Taylor describes Murphy as a "girly girl" who's into fashion. The rising Nelson County High School senior is on the volleyball team, has been looking at colleges, and just took her senior pictures Friday - doing everything a normal teen does to prep for senior year.

"She was just looking forward to everything, excited for everything, and for this to happen is just completely out of character for her," Taylor said.

Murphy's classmates say it will be a tough first day back at school on Monday if she's not back.

Anyone with information should call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 877-570-8477.