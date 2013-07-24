Quantcast

Trial Date Set For Huguely Wrongful Death Suit

The $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against convicted murderer George Huguely is going to trial. Huguely was convicted of second degree murder in 2012 for killing fellow University of Virginia student Yeardley Love in May 2010. A judge and jury will hear the case in Charlottesville Circuit Court during a two-week trial starting September 29, 2014.

This comes after an amended civil suit was filed earlier this year, naming in five counts why Huguely should pay the Love family for Yeardley Love's death. The family is suing Huguely in the amended civil complaint, saying Huguely was negligent when he kicked down Love's Fourteenth Street apartment door, got into an argument and ultimately killed her.

Recent court records reveal Huguely's civil defense team is again trying to get victim Love's personal records from UVA and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

From the medical examiner and department of forensic science, Huguely wants Love's blood alcohol content and a full drug report. He wants Love's complete medical file from UVA and the athletics department to see if there were any prior conditions that could have contributed to her death. Finally, Huguely wants Love's records as an athlete and student to determine a value on her "potential" future in life. 

A judge has denied Huguely's ability to get the records from the medical examiner and department of forensic science. Medical records from UVA have also been denied, but the judge did say Huguely can have non-medical records from the above mentioned organizations. All of those records will be kept under court seal.

Love's family is seeking more than $30 million in damages. 

At this point, Huguely is evoking his Fifth Amendment right under the U.S. Constitution, saying he can't talk to the Love family attorneys because of self-incrimination. His murder conviction appeal is still being heard.

