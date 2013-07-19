Albemarle Fair to Take Place August 1-3

Albemarle County Fair

Press Release

The Albemarle County Fair Board will take place from August 1st through August 3rd, 2013. Hours of operation will be Thursday, August 1 from 4pm to 10pm; Friday, August 2 from 10am to 10pm; and Saturday, August 3 from 10am to 10pm. The Fair will be held at the outdoor pavilion and grounds of Ash Lawn-Highland, the home of James Monroe, in Charlottesville. This fun and festive "Old-Time Country Fair" will feature exhibits, crafts, entertainment, 4-H events, and great old-time country fun!

Members of the Albemarle community are encouraged to participate in the many activities: a husband calling contest, a baked goods contest, the Tiny, Little, and Pre-Teen Miss Albemarle County Fair pageants, livestock competitions, a coloring contest for children 12 and under, a "home arts" contest (pottery, ceramics, handcrafts), a bubble gum blowing contest, a mason jar decorating competition, a clothesline art contest, a canning competition, and so much more!

The AFC Board thanks the community for their interest and continued support and looks forward to sharing and celebrating the 2013 Fair at Ashlawn-Highland.