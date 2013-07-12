Quantcast

Emails Show VA ABC Official Questioned Response

Posted: Updated: Jul 26, 2013 12:30 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A high-ranking Alcoholic Beverage Control official expresses concern over the wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student in newly released emails, calling the incident "lawsuit material."

Emails obtained by The Daily Progress through an open-records request show ABC Commissioner Sandra Canada questioned the agency's response on April 11. It was then that a half-dozen ABC agents confronted 20-year-old Elizabeth Daly after she bought sparkling water, cookie dough and ice cream at a store in Charlottesville. The agents suspected Daly had bought beer.

Daly said she panicked because the agents weren't in uniform and one pulled a gun, so she fled. She was charged with two felonies and spent the night in jail.

A prosecutor later dropped the charges.

Virginia State Police have agreed to review the incident.

