"Help Save the Next Girl" Campaign Continues in Charlottesville

The campaign created in memory of murdered Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington returned to Charlottesville Saturday.

"Help Save the Next Girl" volunteers camped out at Food of All Nations Saturday afternoon to continue their mission.

Harrington disappeared after a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena in October 2009.

Volunteers say they continue to set up in Charlottesville because they believe someone in the area has information about Harrington's death.

"Someone probably saw Morgan after she left the concert," Kenny Jarels, a volunteer, said. "There's a good chance that someone picked up Morgan that possibly had nothing to do with the crime itself, but for whatever reason they're afraid to come forward and we're trying to reach that person, persons. We're trying to reach them. And think they're still here."

The group believes that the case will eventually be solved.

If you know anything, call the state police tip line at 434-352-3467.