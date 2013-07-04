911 Call Released from ABC’s Clash with UVA Students

Months after ABC agents rushed a woman at Barracks Road, mistaking sparkling water for booze, a newly released 911 call gives a better idea of the panic and chaos that ensued that night.

The tapes reveal what happened in the moments leading up to the arrest of 20-year-old Elizabeth Daly, who was charged with three felony counts - assault and battery of two law enforcement officer and eluding police. Those charges were dropped last Thursday.

Daly and two of her roommates were buying items for a sorority function when ABC agents approached them in the Harris Teeter parking lot at the Barracks Road Shopping Center.

Daly says a group of officers in plainclothes surrounded the women's car and started yelling at them. One agent even drew a gun. The women called 911 because they were not sure the officers were legitimate and drove away in a moment of panic.

Anne Downey, one of her roommates, said during the call: "So we were surrounded by like six people and they started flashing...well they were yelling at us and then we didn't know if they were real police officers or not because they weren't in uniform and then they started holding up badges but we didn't look at the badges because we were freaking out and started driving away. What should we do?

The women stopped the car after the dispatcher told them he thought the people were ABC officials and they apologized for driving away.

Read the transcripts for both the original 911 call and a call from a witness below:

Original 911 call:

Caller: We have a problem in the Harris Teeter parking lot. We're surrounded by people…

911: Is somebody fighting?

Caller: Oh my God!

911: What's going on?

Background: Go, go, go!

Caller: We don't know if they are police officers or not. We're freaking out. Oh my God. I'm so sorry. We're in the Harris Teeter Parking Lot

911: Does somebody have a gun or something?

Caller: We're being chased. Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!

911: Alright, what's your name?

Caller: We're really sorry. I'm Anne Downey.

911: Who's chasing you?

Caller: Pardon?...So we were surrounded by like six people and they started flashing...well they were yelling at us and then we didn't know if they were real police officers or not because they weren't in uniform and then they started holding up badges but we didn't look at the badges because we were freaking out and started driving away. What should we do?

911: I would stop there OK because I think there actually are some ABC officials.

Caller: He said stop here. There are policemen.

Background: Those are ABC agents… plain-clothes over there.

911: Are you out with them now?

Caller: Yes, what should we do?

911: Can I talk to one of them?

Caller: Yea. Can I…sir!

911: Hey this is 911. Are you…who are you guys with?

ABC Agent: This is John Taylor with ABC

Dispatcher: OK that's what I thought you might have been. They were really scared. I don't think they knew you were cops.

ABC Agent: Alright, well everybody is showing badges and everything and she's standing right in front of them and they pulled out and try to run over people.

Background: Yea. They're ABC.

ABC Agent: That's enough. I appreciate it. Thank you.

911: Alright, thanks.

Call from a witness:

911: Communications

Caller: I was just a witness to a gun being pulled at the Harris Teeter parking lot on Barracks Road.

911: I'm sorry, you were a witness to what again?

Caller: A gun being pulled on somebody…at Barracks Road.

911: OK, you said it was in front of the Harris Teeter?

Caller: Yea.

911: When did this happen?

Caller: It was about I'd say 15 to 20 minutes ago. I'm really prone to panic attacks, so I kind of drove away. It seems as though there were undercover officers parked directly behind me.

911: OK.

Caller: And I kind of fled the scene as quickly as possible. I mean there…

911: Alright, hold on one second for me.

Caller: Sure.

911: Alright, I'm sorry about that. I'm working the radio as well. Let me ask the dispatcher one question. Hold on one second, OK?

911: OK, yea we had units out there earlier and it's about the same timeframe that you're saying, about 15-20 minutes ago, but I'll take your name and number and I'll have one of them give you a phone call if that's okay?

Caller: Sure, that's fine.

[NAME AND NUMBER OMITTED]

911: Alright, I'll put this information in and we'll have one of the officers give you a phone call.

Caller: OK, when should I expect to hear something?

911: I don't know. I can't give you a time frame because they're out on the street right now, but as soon as one of them is available we'll have them give you a call.

Caller: OK.

911: Alright.

Caller: Alright, I appreciate it.

911: Thanks, bye bye.

Caller: Take care.