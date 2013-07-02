Alana Austin
Lawsuit Challenges Abortion Clinic Regulatory Process in Virginia
A lawsuit has been filed against the McAuliffe administration for the way abortion clinic regulations were rolled back. The Family Foundation of Virginia is funding the legal challenge.Full Story
State Supreme Court Judges Hear Two Cases Related to the Proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The debate over the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline was in Virginia Supreme Court Wednesday as judges heard two cases dealing with the ACP.Full Story
Experts Discuss Housing Market in Virginia
The housing market in Virginia is seeing some upward trends, but experts still have their concerns.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe Considering Clemency for Death Row Inmate
Governor Terry McAuliffe will soon announce whether he will grant clemency to Ivan Teleguz. The inmate is set to die next week.Full Story
Governor McAuliffe Discloses He was Target of Hack
At a tech summit in Richmond, Governor Terry McAuliffe revealed that someone tried to hack his emails. He said someone made unauthorized purchases from his credit card as well.Full Story
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Debate at Liberty University
The three Republican candidates for governor of Virginia squared off Thursday night at Liberty University.Full Story
Sen. Warner Returns to Virginia, Provides Update on Meddling Investigation
With Congress in recess, U.S. Senator Mark Warner was in Richmond Wednesday to give an update to the investigation he’s helping lead on alleged Russian meddling in the elections.Full Story
Northam Participates in Roundtable with Former NBA Star Ben Wallace
A new Quinnipiac poll shows Democratic candidate for Governor Tom Perriello is ahead in the primaries.Full Story
Christian Leaders Ask Governor McAuliffe to Halt Teleguz Execution
Christian leaders and groups opposed to capital punishment are asking Governor Terry McAuliffe to grant clemency to Ivan Teleguz, a man sentenced to death in connection with a murder for hire.Full Story
Va. Gubernatorial Candidates Take Stance on Natural Gas Pipelines
Democratic candidate Tom Perriello announced opposition to the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines, while GOP candidates say they could be a catalyst for jobs and lower energy bills.Full Story
