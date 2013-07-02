Alana Austin is the state capitol reporter for NBC29. She is the only television journalist covering Virginia politics full-time. Austin joined the NBC29 team in June 2013. For her first year at NBC29, she focused on covering stories out of the Shenandoah Valley.

Now, as the capitol reporter, she tracks the McAuliffe administration, state government issues, elections, and Congressional moves involving Virginia-based lawmakers. She was part of the team coverage of the corruption trial of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell and his wife Maureen. These topics carry impact and relevance across the region, and she's passionate about sharing updates with the viewers of NBC29.

While she mostly reports out of our state capitol newsroom in Richmond these days, you can also catch her anchoring or reporting from time to time out of Charlottesville.

She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May 2012 with a dual degree in broadcast journalism and psychology. She also focused on completing hundreds of hours of community service, and part of her reason for entering this industry was because she believed she could serve the public through journalism.

While in school, she was a reporter for Carolina Week, an award-winning student-run newscast. She also interned for a national TV network in Berlin, Germany, an international wire service in Washington, D.C., and at various other university-related media outlets. Alana considers herself a loyal Tar Heel, but she also supports the Georgetown Hoyas as she studied there for a summer semester.

She came to NBC29 after working as a video journalist in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market. During that time, she covered everything from politics to education to severe weather, while honing her videography skills.

When not tracking down stories, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, being active and traveling.

If you'd like to send her a story tip, you can email her at aaustin@nbc29.com. You can also find her on Facebook and Twitter.