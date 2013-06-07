Huguely Appeal Hearing Scheduled

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

The Virginia Court of Appeals hearing requested by George Huguely's defense team has been scheduled for next week. Arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. in Richmond.

Huguely is trying to expand his appeal for a new trial.

In April, a single judge granted a hearing on two of the five arguments in the original appeal. Now, a three-judge panel will review the case.

He was convicted of second degree murder in February of last year. Huguely is currently serving 23 years in prison for the 2010 murder of UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love.