Huguely Appeal Hearing Scheduled

Posted: Updated: 6/7/2013 11:36:30 AM
The Virginia Court of Appeals hearing requested by George Huguely's defense team has been scheduled for next week. Arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. in Richmond.

Huguely is trying to expand his appeal for a new trial.

In April, a single judge granted a hearing on two of the five arguments in the original appeal. Now, a three-judge panel will review the case.    

He was convicted of second degree murder in February of last year. Huguely is currently serving 23 years in prison for the 2010 murder of UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

