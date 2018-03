Former Albemarle Boy Scout Troop Leader In Court

A former Boy Scout leader in Keswick pleaded not guilty to a series of child sex charges Tuesday in Albemarle Circuit Court.

David Watkins, 50, denies that he sexually abused the children he was supposed to be a role model for - but investigators disagree.

Watkins pleaded not guilty to all three charges against him - two counts of rape and one count of sodomy with a child younger than 13. He also waived his right to a jury trial, so his fate will be decided by a judge.

Investigators say the crimes occurred in 2005, and the victim was under the age of 13. All three current charges are related to the same victim. While in court, Watkins' attorney made a passing reference to additional charges that may still be pending, saying that additional counts could be filed against him later this summer.

His next trial is set for December 17 and is expected to take several days. If proven guilty, Watkins could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Watkins has been held without bond since his arrest on November 28, 2012.