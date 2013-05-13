Huguely Defense Attempts to Expand Appeal for New Trial

Huguely Defense Attempts to Expand Appeal for New TrialPosted: Updated: May 27, 2013 05:04 PM
Huguely Defense Attempts to Expand Appeal for New TrialMore>>
Case Timeline: The Huguely Trial
Yeardley Love / George Huguely Murder Case TimelineClick here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.Full StoryClick here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.Full Story
Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010
Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley LoveA timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.Full StoryA timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.Full Story
George Huguely Charges and Sentencing Guidelines
George Huguely Charges and Sentencing GuidelinesCheck here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.Full StoryCheck here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.Full Story
Huguely Defense Attempts to Expand Appeal for New TrialMore>>
In Depth: Huguely Trial
In Depth: Huguely Trial
An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.Full Story
An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Recent Related Articles
-
Huguely Takes Appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court
After appeal denials in Virginia, George Huguely's defense team hopes the justices in Washington will overturn his conviction for killing UVA student Yeardley Love in 2010.
-
Sharon Love Appeals Judge’s Decision on Huguely Family Insurance Policies
The mother of slain University of Virginia student Yeardley Love is appealing a decision over access to money from George Huguely’s family’s insurance policies.
-
Judge Issues Opinions on Access to Huguely Family Insurance Policies
A Maryland federal judge issued two opinions on whether the mother of Yeardley Love can access the insurance policies of convicted murder George Huguely’s family.
-
Hearing Set for Huguely Family Insurance Policy Decision
A federal judge in Maryland will hear whether George Huguely’s family’s insurance policies will have to pay out pending a wrongful death lawsuit.
-
George Huguely Case Pushed Back to July 2018
The wrongful death case against convicted murderer George Huguely has been pushed back.
-
Yeardley Love's Mother Asks Judge to Wait on Insurance Decision
The mother of a murdered University of Virginia student is asking a Maryland judge to not decide right now if an insurance company would be on the hook in a wrongful death lawsuit.
-
Charlottesville Judge Considers Delaying Lawsuit Against Huguely
Attorneys for the family of a former UVA student Yeardley Love are asking a judge to delay the trial in a wrongful death lawsuit against her killer, George Huguely.
-
Love Wrongful Death Lawsuit Moving Forward in Charlottesville Court
A wrongful death lawsuit is moving forward against former University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely, who killed Yeardely Love back in 2010.
-
Judge Hears from Huguely, Love Attorneys in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Attorneys for George Huguely are hoping a federal court in Maryland will help prove the former UVA student didn't intend to kill his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love.
-
Judge Hears Arguments in Huguely Habeas Corpus Case
A Charlottesville judge heard the first arguments in convicted murderer George Huguely’s habeas corpus case Wednesday afternoon.
-
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Woman Dies in Albemarle County Shooting, Fiancee Charged
Woman Dies in Albemarle County Shooting, Fiancee Charged
The estranged fiancée of an Albemarle County woman is now being charged with murder.Full Story
The estranged fiancée of an Albemarle County woman is now being charged with murder.Full Story
VSP Says Driver in Augusta County Crashes Car, Shoots Self
VSP Says Driver in Augusta County Crashes Car, Shoots Self
At approximately 11 p.m., Sunday, Virginia State Police was called to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 1200 block of Roman Road in Augusta County.Full Story
At approximately 11 p.m., Sunday, Virginia State Police was called to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 1200 block of Roman Road in Augusta County.Full Story
Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting
Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting
A judge is denying bond for Cardian Eubanks, the Charlottesville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Albemarle County. Eubanks is accused of murdering his estranged fiancée.Full Story
A judge is denying bond for Cardian Eubanks, the Charlottesville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Albemarle County. Eubanks is accused of murdering his estranged fiancée.Full Story
Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School
Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School
A weekend-long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the commonwealth to battle blazes back home.Full Story
A weekend-long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the commonwealth to battle blazes back home.Full Story
3 Shenandoah Valley Men Facing Additional Drug-Related Charges
3 Shenandoah Valley Men Facing Additional Drug-Related Charges
Three men from the Augusta County-area are facing additional charges after an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.Full Story
Three men from the Augusta County-area are facing additional charges after an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.Full Story
Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug and Gun Violations
Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug and Gun Violations
On the morning of March 19th, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Street in the City of Waynesboro.Full Story
On the morning of March 19th, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Street in the City of Waynesboro.Full Story
Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public
Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public
Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
On Monday, at approximately 4:45 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at Route 652 and Route 614, in Louisa County.Full Story
On Monday, at approximately 4:45 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at Route 652 and Route 614, in Louisa County.Full Story
Charlottesville Business Owner Expresses Concerns Over Construction Site
Charlottesville Business Owner Expresses Concerns Over Construction Site
A business owner on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is frustrated by a construction zone blocking the sidewalk and part of the street in front of her shop.Full Story
A business owner on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is frustrated by a construction zone blocking the sidewalk and part of the street in front of her shop.Full Story
City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future
City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future
The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop a small area plan for Fifeville.Full Story
The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop a small area plan for Fifeville.Full Story