Huguely Defense Attempts to Expand Appeal for New Trial

Posted: Updated: May 27, 2013 05:04 PM
George Huguely George Huguely
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The defense team for George Huguely, convicted of murder, is trying again to expand an appeal for a new trial.

Huguely is currently serving 23 years in prison for the 2010 murder of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. He was convicted of second degree murder in February 2012.

The defense has challenged a single judge's finding last month when he granted an appeal hearing on two of five arguments in the original appeal. Those two arguments are:

1. Huguely was denied right to counsel when attorney Rhonda Quagliana became sick. She missed two days, and the judge opted to proceed without her on day two.

2. The court was wrong in refusing to strike a juror due to her impartiality.

The defense has now requested a three-judge panel review in hopes of getting all five points in the original appeal allowed. That panel review has yet to be scheduled at the court of appeals in Richmond.

If the appeals court does find an error, the case will go back to Charlottesville Circuit Court for a retrial.

