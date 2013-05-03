3 Years Later: Remembering Yeardley Love

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

It was three years ago when Yeardley Love's body was found in her Charlottesville apartment. Three years later, her memory lives on through the One Love Foundation and a number of other events at the University of Virginia held in her memory.

Love was murdered by her ex-boyfriend George Huguely on May 3, 2010. Now every year around the anniversary of her death, people come together to remember and celebrate her life.

"She was always smiling and kind of made everyone else smile. It was very contagious," said UVA fourth-year student Anne Thomas.

Thomas can't help but smile herself when she thinks of Yeardley's bubbly personality and caring nature.

"It's something I'll never forget and I try to carry what she taught me throughout my entire life in different aspects," said Thomas.

Thomas is part of the last class on the UVA lacrosse team to have known Love personally. She is heading up the third annual tennis tournament to benefit the One Love Foundation Sunday - in memory of her former teammate and friend.

"I wanted to kind of take the reins on it because my class is the last class to kind of go through it and I think it was something that our team needed in order to remember her kind of in the time frame that it happened," Thomas.

All proceeds and donations will go directly to the One Love Foundation. The organization - spearheaded by Yeardley's mom and sister - aims to educate people on the dangers of dating violence.

"We hope to drag that out into the light of day and make people discuss it," said Sharon Love, Yeardley's mother.

A group of Love's lacrosse teammates and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority sisters also painted Beta Bridge to mark the three-year anniversary of her death.

Efforts to remember the impact Yeardley made in the short amount of time she had.

"I think it's nice to have something positive come out of something so negative, and such a tragedy that kind of hit our team and a university as a whole," said Thomas.

Sunday's tournament will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Snyder tennis courts at UVA.

The One Love Foundation is working with a Maryland congressman to make May 3 "National One Love Day".