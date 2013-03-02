Relationship Between Sullivan and Dragas Still Tense

A report in Saturday's Washington Post claims conflicts continue between University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan and Rector Helen Dragas.

The article says - in January - Dragas sent Sullivan a list of 65 goals to accomplish this year. The university president reportedly responded by email calling that "micromanagement" by the board of visitors.

The Post obtained that email in which Sullivan goes on to write, "The sheer number of goals is close to impossible to achieve...I am not averse to stretch goals, but I also do not care to be set up to fail."

Rector Dragas was responsible for the failed ouster of Sullivan last summer.