Baby 101: The Do's and Don'ts of Pregnancy

If you Google the phrase "things to avoid while pregnant", you get almost 42 million results. The amount of information out there for expecting mothers can be overwhelming. Some of the information is outdated, some of it is simply wrong.

When navigating the do's and don'ts of pregnancy, there is a lot of conflicting information out there. The "right" answers also seem to constantly change.

"If one thing for your first pregnancy was no caffeine for example, five years later it might be something else, so you have to give yourself that flexibility," said Dr. Dana Porter.

Porter says the best thing women can do is to ask a lot of questions.

"Talking to your physician. If you have any qualms, getting a second opinion, talking to friends and family, I think that's important... see who had a good experience with what," said Porter.

Dr. Carrie Sopata often has patients looking for answers in the wrong places.

"I have patients tell me all the time ‘I Googled this, and I saw all kinds of horror stories', so I wouldn't recommend starting with Google. WebMD is a good site that has a lot of straight forward information, and there are a few others out there and it's OK to start there. But if you really want a straight forward answer, call the doctor's office," said Sopata.

But before you sack your sandwich, or feel like you have to let your blonde go brown, we asked both doctors their opinions on three "should I or shouldn't I" hot topics:

Is the fear of listeria in lunch meat a real risk?

Is it OK to have the occasional glass of wine?

Is it OK to color your hair while pregnant?

Their answers varied.

As for lunch meat, both doctors said it's OK to eat as long as it's heated up beforehand - killing any lurking bacteria.

Dr. Porter said an occasional glass of wine is okay in the third trimester, while Dr. Sopata said no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy.

And as for hair color, both say it's fine.

Your doctor is always the best choice when the "should you or shouldn't you" questions arise, but it's OK to look for answers outside of the office.

"Do your research and ask your doctor, and be aware that things change, so sometimes there's not a right and wrong answer," said Porter.