NBC29 Exclusive: One-on-One with Yeardley Love's MotherPosted: Updated:
NBC29 Exclusive: One-on-One with Yeardley Love's MotherMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
In Depth: Huguely Trial
An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.Full Story
-
Yeardley Love's Family Talks Publicly about Her Death
Yeardley Love's family is talking publicly for the first time about the former UVA lacrosse player's death at the hands of her ex-boyfriend George Huguely.Full Story
3 Years Later: Remembering Yeardley Love
Three years later, Yeardley Love's memory lives on through the One Love Foundation and a number of other events at the University of Virginia to celebrate her life.Full Story
One Love Foundation
NBC29 Exclusive: One-on-One with Yeardley Love's Mother
Remembering Yeardley Love
One Year Anniversary of Yeardley Love Death
Lady Cavs Retire Love's #1 Jersey
Love Remembered at Final Exercises
Lacrosse Fans Remember Yeardley
Hundreds Attend Yeardley Love Funeral
