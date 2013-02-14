LasikPRO Testimonials

Billy Glading, Captain of the UVA National Championship team, Professional Lacrosse Player, Washington Bayhawks



"I had LASIK done by Dr. Perraut a while back and I refer to it today still as one of the smartest things I have ever done. [My] quality of life has just really improved. Shortly after the laser surgery I could not believe that this was how people actually saw the world. The actual procedure was very short and very easy. I am so happy that I did it and I am even happier that I had it done by Dr. Perraut."





Pam Garrison, Radio Personality, WCYK "Hit-Kicker", Charlottesville, VA



"Having 20/20 vision now after wearing glasses or contacts every day since I was in seventh grade…it blew me away! I would tell anyone who needs vision correction: run – do not walk – to Dr. Ed Perraut at LASIKPRO."

Read more testimonials on the LasikPRO website.