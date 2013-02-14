About LASIK

LASIK surgery can allow you to see the world clearly without the need or hassle of contacts and glasses. It is the most popular and successful vision correction procedure in the world. In fact, according to a 2008 analysis done by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, 95.4% of worldwide LASIK patients are satisfied with their procedure. But, what is LASIK?

LASIK is a permanent procedure used to improve vision quality and eliminate a person's dependence on glasses or contacts. It is a fast, outpatient procedure done in the LasikPRO office, and it only requires a mild sedative and anesthetic drops.

LASIK patients can expect dramatic improvement in vision immediately following surgery and will experience a speedy recovery. Patients should be able to return to ordinary, non-contact physical activities the day after surgery! However, it is important to continue with regular eye-exams to ensure that your eye is healing correctly.

