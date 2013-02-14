Am I A Candidate?

If you've been told you're not a candidate for LASIK in the past that may have changed.

Technology has come a long way, and LASIK is now able to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. Good candidates are at least 18 years of age, in good health, and have no major eye diseases like cataracts, keratoconus, glaucoma, or herpes.

It is also important to discuss any eye problems, severe dry eyes, eye injuries, pervious eye surgeries, or recurrent or active eye conditions with Dr. Perraut.

Candidates for LASIK eye surgery must have had a stable prescription for the two years prior to surgery.

Every case if unique and the best way to determine if you are a good candidate for LASIK is to contact

