Meet Dr. Perraut

When you are looking for a doctor, you want someone with experience that you can trust. With over 20 years of ophthalmic experience, L. Edward Perraut, Jr. MD is a laser vision correction specialist who stands out from the crowd.

Since 1999, Dr. Perraut has been performing laser vision correction. In fact, he has performed more than 45,000 LASIK procedures, ranking him amongst the top 5% of LASIK surgeons in the entire country. VISX has ranked Dr. Perraut as a "Visx Star Surgeon."

Dr. Perraut lectures regularly on laser vision correction and teaches other surgeons the LASIK procedure. He has taught at numerous medical centers including, Georgetown University Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, and Children's Hospital National Medical Center.

Dr. Perraut is on the faculty of the University of Virginia as a visiting Associate Professor of Ophthalmology. He has also served on the Board for the Washington National Eye Center and as the president of the Washington, D.C. Ophthalmological Society and the Ophthalmology section of Washington, D.C. Medical Society.

