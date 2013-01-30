Tara Todd joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012. She has been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005 and has enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of national stories that have changed the world and local stories that have changed lives in her own backyard.

Tara has covered Fashion Week in New York City, the five-year anniversary of September 11, and a local double-homicide that was solved after remaining a cold case for more than 20 years. She helped to interview Barack Obama during his first presidential campaign and Paul Rusesabagina, the hotel manager featured in the film 'Hotel Rwanda.'

Tara loves finding the heart of a story, and at the heart of most stories, she finds people who are making a difference in their own communities, whether it be in Africa or Augusta County, Virginia.

Tara graduated from the radio and television program at Virginia Western and began her career at WSLS Channel 10 in Roanoke, Va., where she won an Edward R. Murrow award for her work on Moms In Prison.

Tara grew up in Webster City, Iowa. Her interest in music and travel led her to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, where she studied musical theater, dance, and acting. Tara thought her curiosity about people and their lives might lead her into making documentaries but found the quick-paced, deadline-based life of television news to be more of a fit.

Tara lives in Staunton, Virginia. She loves spending time with her husband, son, and daughter.

If you would like to get in touch with Tara, please contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!