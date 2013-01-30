Tara Todd
Recent stories reported by TaraRecent stories reported by TaraMore>>
-
Staunton's Shakespeare Center Launches Playwriting Competition
Staunton's Shakespeare Center Launches Playwriting Competition
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is launching an international playwriting competition. ASC will pick two plays a year for the next 20 years.Full Story
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is launching an international playwriting competition. ASC will pick two plays a year for the next 20 years.Full Story
Staunton Holding Earth Day Celebrations in New Location
Staunton Holding Earth Day Celebrations in New Location
This year Staunton will hold its Earth Day Staunton event at Gypsy Hill Park this year.Full Story
This year Staunton will hold its Earth Day Staunton event at Gypsy Hill Park this year.Full Story
Waynesboro Holding South River Fly Fishing Expo Over Weekend
Waynesboro Holding South River Fly Fishing Expo Over Weekend
The South River Fly Fishing Expo will be held in Waynesboro Saturday and Sunday at Constitution Park.Full Story
The South River Fly Fishing Expo will be held in Waynesboro Saturday and Sunday at Constitution Park.Full Story
Waynesboro Café Adds Co-working Space
Waynesboro Café Adds Co-working Space
The Farmhaus on Main just added a co-working space to its upstairs. The space offers two rooms with plenty of seating and hi-speed wifi.Full Story
The Farmhaus on Main just added a co-working space to its upstairs. The space offers two rooms with plenty of seating and hi-speed wifi.Full Story
Waynesboro City Council Talks About Benefits of Real Estate Tax Increase
Waynesboro City Council Talks About Benefits of Real Estate Tax Increase
Waynesboro City Council members talked about what a nine cent real estate tax increase could do to help the city at a meeting on Wednesday night.Full Story
Waynesboro City Council members talked about what a nine cent real estate tax increase could do to help the city at a meeting on Wednesday night.Full Story
Staunton Judge Certifies Charges in Case of Man Burning Cross
Staunton Judge Certifies Charges in Case of Man Burning Cross
A Staunton judge certified charges against Josiah Carey, who allegedly burned a cross outside Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church in March.Full Story
A Staunton judge certified charges against Josiah Carey, who allegedly burned a cross outside Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church in March.Full Story
Stuarts Draft Boy Hits Car
Stuarts Draft Boy Hits Car
A Stuarts Draft boy is at Augusta Health after police say he ran into a moving car while riding his bike Tuesday night.Full Story
A Stuarts Draft boy is at Augusta Health after police say he ran into a moving car while riding his bike Tuesday night.Full Story
Constituents Urge Goodlatte to Hold Waynesboro Town Hall
Constituents Urge Goodlatte to Hold Waynesboro Town Hall
People in Waynesboro are asking 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte to attend the open door meetings he holds every month.Full Story
People in Waynesboro are asking 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte to attend the open door meetings he holds every month.Full Story
Valley Subaru Donates to MaDee Project
Valley Subaru Donates to MaDee Project
As part of the national Share the Love Campaign, Valley Subaru in Augusta County gave the MaDee Project a check for $24,000.Full Story
As part of the national Share the Love Campaign, Valley Subaru in Augusta County gave the MaDee Project a check for $24,000.Full Story
Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney Retiring
Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney Retiring
Staunton's Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Robertson is retiring at the end of the year after nearly five decades in office.Full Story
Staunton's Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Robertson is retiring at the end of the year after nearly five decades in office.Full Story