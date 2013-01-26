Harrington Family Remembering Morgan Three Years Later

Morgan Harrington's parents continue their plea for her killer to come forward, three years after an Albemarle County farmer found their daughter's body.

Saturday marked the third anniversary of that discovery on Anchorage Farm. Harrington's parents returned to the site where the 20-year-old Virginia Tech student vanished in October of 2009 after leaving a concert at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Friends and family members of Morgan Harrington gathered Saturday afternoon on Copeley Road Bridge, the last place she was seen alive. Her parents - Dan and Gil - shared their emotions from the loss of their daughter and their hope of finding her killer. The bridge has become a permanent memorial for the 20-year-old Virginia Tech student.

Harrington spent her last night alive at a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena on October 17, 2009. Her body was found 101 days later at Anchorage Farm in Albemarle County.

"Morgan was found by happenstance, sheer luck, and we haven't had any since then," Gil Harrington said.

DNA from a Fairfax sexual assault links Morgan's murder to a man known only to police by a sketch. Gil tracks the time Morgan's murderer has robbed from her family – 1,196 days.

"1,196 days that sketch has been free to do whatever he likes, and you know what he likes to do? He likes to rape and murder women," she said.

Gil says each time she comes to the bridge a golden hawk is sitting in the top of a tree overlooking her. She says sometimes she feels like it's her golden-haired daughter watching from above.

The Harrington's believe their daughter's killer to be in Charlottesville. They are asking anybody with information to call Virginia State Police at (434) 352-3467.