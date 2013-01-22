Huguely Asks Va Court of Appeals for New Trial

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

George Huguely is asking the Virginia Court of Appeals for a new trial.

Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was convicted of second-degree murder in May 2012 for the beating death of his ex-girlfriend, UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

The appeal paperwork was filed Tuesday in Richmond. The appeal was filed by a new set of Washington, D.C., attorneys. The petition argues that Huguely was denied the right to his chosen lawyer, the right to a fair and impartial jury, and other violations.

There's no indication yet as to when the Virginia Court of Appeals will hear the case. The court has 30 days to respond to the petition.

Statement from Attorneys Paul Clement and Craig Cooley:

Appeal Filed In Huguely Case: Cite Constitutional and Procedural Errors

Richmond, VA – Attorneys for George Huguely, Paul D. Clement and Craig S. Cooley, filed a petition in the Virginia Court of Appeals today citing significant constitutional and procedural errors that occurred in the Huguely trial which concluded in Charlottesville, VA, in 2012. The petition argues that the errors entitle Huguely to a new trial and led to a conviction for second degree murder based on evidence that supported a verdict no greater than manslaughter.

"Today, we filed a petition for appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals in Richmond," said Paul Clement, an appellate attorney based in Washington, DC. "That 56-page legal document details the constitutional and procedural errors in the trial court proceedings. We are hopeful that the Court of Appeals will grant the petition and consider George's appeal on the merits."

Mr. Clement and Mr. Cooley, who is based in Richmond, detail in the petition a number of violations including denial to the right to Huguely's chosen lawyer, the right to a fair and impartial jury, and others. The errors the attorneys note occurred during one of the highest-profile cases ever to appear in Charlottesville's court. It drew extensive local and national media coverage to the town which is home to the University of Virginia, which complicated the jury selection process.

Mr. Huguely's mother Marta Murphy said, "Today's legal filing speaks for itself. We have faith in our legal system and look forward to the appeals process ahead. George continues to have the love and support of his family."

The Commonwealth has 30 days to file a response, and the court will decide whether to hear the appeal on the merits thereafter.

Mr. Clement is a partner in the Bancroft firm in Washington, DC, and a former Solicitor General of the United States.

Mr. Cooley has been an attorney in practice in Richmond, VA, since 1977.