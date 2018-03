The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a bomb threat to the FedEx Kinkos store at the Barracks Road Shopping Center.

The store was evacuated around 9:30 Monday morning after a man called and said there was a bomb inside.

University of Virginia police brought in a bomb-sniffing dog to check out the area. The 'all clear' was given around 10:30 a.m.

Police are now investigating who made the call. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.