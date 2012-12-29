Albemarle County Police Investigate Commonwealth Drive Assault

Albemarle County police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that left a woman injured. This happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night at a business in the 2200 block of Commonwealth Drive.

Investigators say a woman was alone inside when a man came up behind her and tried to sexually assault her. She screamed and was able to escape and call for help. The woman suffered minor injuries in the scuffle but her attacker got away.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.