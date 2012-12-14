Morgan Harrington Civil Lawsuit Transferred to Charlottesville

It's been more than three years since Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington vanished after a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena n October 2009.

Now, a civil lawsuit filed against the company that provided security during the concert is being transferred to Charlottesville. Charlottesville attorney Lee Livingston is taking over the suit filed against Regional Marketing Concepts, Inc., the security company that worked the Metallica concert the night Harrington disappeared.

Livingston says Arthur Strictland, a friend of the Harrington's, is the attorney who filed the lawsuit in October 2011 in Roanoke County Circuit Court. The suit blames the security company, saying the security guards should have realized Harrington was hurt and offered her help.

Harrington walked out of the concert venue at JPJ which had a no re-entry policy. The papers have been served to the security company. No court dates have been scheduled for the case.